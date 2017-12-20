Christmas is just around the corner and the only thing on our wish list is Rihanna, specifically the Barbados angel's new Fenty lipsticks, available in 14 colors. Can Santa hold the delivery for Boxing Day?



The shades are aptly named to reflect Rihanna's magical existence, including a lilac "One of the Boys" (potentially a nod to long-time friend, Katy Perry), a muddy maroon-brown "PMS," as well as "S1ingle," "Saw C," "Shawty," "No Good" and "Ya Dig." Our queen revealed each look on her Instagram, in a series of head shots that had her lips popping.



For example, here's the spicy little "Freckle Fiesta."

Or the hypnotizing "Candy Venom."

And what would Fenty be without a video of Slick Woods modeling each color?

Each lipstick will be available online and in Sephora stores from December 26, and will arrive in a black-and-white box stamped with the Fenty Beauty logo. Already frothing.

Photo via Instagram

