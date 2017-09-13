Every designer that shows during Fashion Week leaves their own mark, but of course, without fail, some commonalities between collections arise that signal an incoming trend that'll be all over the streets come next season. So should we prepare for New York to become the Wild West come spring? My instinct is to say no, but if these designers have a say, then yes. Big fashion houses and rising designer brands alike were inspired by country-Western gear, taking the typically kitsch style and turning it into bold, camp, and eye-catching pieces. Calvin Klein color-blocked the classic Western shirt, Coach dabbled in suede and leather mash-ups, and Anna Sui completed her runway looks with the most subtle yet adorable cowgirl boots you can imagine. Even if you're averse to anything country, it's hard not to be charmed when it gets high-fashion. See all of the cowboy looks during Fashion Week below.

Photos: BFA / Getty