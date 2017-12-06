"Lipstick like dynamite," slurs AWOLNATION frontman Aaron Bruno above a backyard-style guitar on "Seven Sticks of Dynamite." The western rock single, lifted off the band's third album Here Come The Runts, comes packaged today with a new video that sees AWOLNATION caught in a campy bar brawl against a biker gang.

"I've always wanted to make a video at The Old Place with all of my friends and showcase the spirit of old California," said Bruno, who rallied together an unruly cast of names like Rick Rubin, Dr. Woo and Duff McKagen to film in Agoura Hills, California.

The visual was aptly directed by Riley Harper, a Hollywood stunt-double for films like Little Miss Sunshine. "It's pretty awesome when you get to film a bar brawl, but when you have free reign to shoot it at your local watering hole with all of your friends, that's just a recipe for a good time and a great outcome," he said.

Watch the PAPER premiere of AWOLNATION's "Seven Sticks of Dynamite," below, ahead of Here Come The Runts' official release on February 2nd.