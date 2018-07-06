Fashion
This morning, Burberry's newly appointed creative director Riccardo Tisci announced via Instagram that the Queen of Punk Vivienne Westwood and her business partner and husband Andreas Kronthaler will launch a collaboration with Burberry this December.

Debuting shortly after Tisci's first collection for Burberry shows at London Fashion Week, the limited-edition capsule will feature reimagined Westwood classics. While specifics are unclear, the British style icon – who Tisci credits for inspiring him to become a designer – has no lack of stunning archival pieces to reference in this much anticipated collection.

Photo via Instagram

