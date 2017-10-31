We've all been craving a Kanye fix since he all but disappeared after cutting his Saint Pablo tour short to focus on his mental health and while it might be another hot minute until he drops his Wisconsin log cabin-record, CyHi The Prynce is here to give us a little taste of Yeezy. Kanye appears on new single "Dat Side" from his long-time collaborator and G.O.O.D music label mate — a single from CyHi The Prynce's upcoming album No Dope On Sundays.



Listen below.

Image via Getty

