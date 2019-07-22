On Sunday, HBO aired the seventh, and final episode of the second season — and possibly the entire series — of its hit show Big Little Lies. And though this season's already star-studded cast gets that much more star power with multi-award winning actor Meryl Streep, fans online have been showing the most love to the one true BLL meme queen, Renata Klein (Laura Dern).

Here's a collection of tweets in celebration of Sunday's final episode, "I Want to Know," and in honor of the queen Renata Klein.

how am i supposed to say goodbye to my mother renata klein tonight? pic.twitter.com/LAqy7hrYOV — muriel (@ptanderstan) July 21, 2019

Now, give Laura Dern her Emmy!