It was a quiet Saturday until Remy Ma happened. The NYC battle rap queen dropped a diss track a few hours ago on Soundcloud in which she takes direct shots at Nicki Minaj.









In addition to airing Nicki's alleged dirty laundry (i.e., who she slept with), Ma also claims Nicki has a team of ghost writers who write her raps for her.

Nicki didn't miss a beat and quickly posted two images to Instagram, serving up her side of the feud by going after Ma's recent sales numbers and also calling on her bff Beyoncé.









YIKES.

Listen to whole track below:





