Reformation has launched a new collection of extended sizes, and the brand says it's here to stay. The range will include 18 of their signature styles in tops, skirts, dresses, and bodysuits, which will be refreshed with new options every month.

"We're super happy to tell you guys that a bunch of our most popular styles now come in sizes 1x-3x and 14-24," the brand announced on Instagram. "For good. Oh, and we're adding new tops, dresses, skirts, etc. every month."

In a press release, Reformation Founder and CEO Yael Afalo cited size inclusivity as the prime motivation behind the new line: "My biggest dream is to bring sustainable fashion to everyone, so size inclusivity has always been important to us at Reformation," Afalo said. "We want all women to be able to wear our clothes and feel good doing it. With that goal in mind, we're super happy to now offer a bunch of our most popular styles permanently in extended sizing."

The sustainable label has been notorious for its fairly limited sizes that mainly catered to smaller frames. But the brand has been inching towards size inclusivity since the launch of Ref Jeans last year, along with a capsule range created in collaboration with plus-size model Ali Tate Cutler.

The new collection is available for purchase on the Reformation website and will also go live on Nordstrom.com.