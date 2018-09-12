When actress and media mogul, Reese Witherspoon, isn't busy throwing ice cream cones at Meryl Streep she's thinking about how to best brighten up your kitchen. Yes, the Big Little Lies star has her sights set on becoming the next Martha Stewart with her lifestyle brand Draper James.

In Draper James' second collaboration with the wedding registry one-stop shop, Crate & Barrel, Witherspoon has unveiled a new line of kitchenware that is perfect for all occasion. Making the case for using the "pretty dishes" for more than just dinner parties and the holidays, Witherspoon sets the table for a simple family dinner in the line's new campaign video. Featuring a modern blue floral design versatile enough for entertaining and everyday use, the Indigo Vine collection offers full coverage for the whole table, from plates to table runners to cake stands to napkins to, yes, spoons.

Shop the whole collection currently available online and watch Reese Witherspoon's pitch for using the "pretty dishes" below:

Photo via Getty Images