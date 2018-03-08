Adam Rippon and Reese Witherspoon Finally Met Each Other
Adam Rippon and Reese Witherspoon are each other's biggest fans…or don't you remember the Twitter exchange of early February that reshaped the narrative of humanity?
See below:
Well, on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night, the two leaders of the gay community finally joined forces and met in real life. It was the most joyful, fun, and happy six minutes of our young lives thus far. And so, for your benefit, we've highlighted a few of our favorite moments:
First of all, Reese's sleeves:
Adam's face demonstrating what he looks like after recovering from a fall on the ice:
Here's the full interview darling:
