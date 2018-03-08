Adam Rippon and Reese Witherspoon are each other's biggest fans…or don't you remember the Twitter exchange of early February that reshaped the narrative of humanity?

See below:

WHEN YOURE RIGHT, YOURE RIGHT, @RWitherspoon ❤️❤️❤️ Also!! Quick movie idea for you: You (played by you) tweet me in the middle of the night at the Olympics and I (played by me) die immediately. Thoughts? https://t.co/2p9b11QxEl

— Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) February 8, 2018

Well, on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night, the two leaders of the gay community finally joined forces and met in real life. It was the most joyful, fun, and happy six minutes of our young lives thus far. And so, for your benefit, we've highlighted a few of our favorite moments:



First of all, Reese's sleeves:

Then, of course, there's Adam showing us the consequences of one of the buttons on his shirt falling off:

And we'd be remiss if we didn't mention Reese quoting Adam's 'Glamazon bitch' tweet word for word wit her right hand in the air:



Adam's face demonstrating what he looks like after recovering from a fall on the ice:

And Reese's:





Here's the full interview darling:

