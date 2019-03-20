Red Bull Music Festival returns to New York City this spring for the seventh time, with a more eclectic line-up than ever. The innovative performance series, which launches April 30, has similar festival events in 17 international cities, including Tokyo, Moscow, Paris, and Los Angeles.

The complete lineup of mostly women visual artists, musicians, and performers has us thoroughly gagging: FKA Twigs and Tierra Whack will play dates through April and May, as will flamenco-pop trailblazer Rosalía, R&B star Teyana Taylor, and electronic auteur Holly Herndon. Other artists slated to perform are self-produced experimental rapper JPEGMAFIA, New York jazz innovators the Onyx Collective, spoken word and free jazz artist Moor Mother, and pioneering DJ Kampire, who will co-headline with Singeli duo MCZO & Duke.

All artists will premiere new and original shows. Notably, Twigs, who will prepare a dance-based performance, is playing her first engagement in New York since her Congregata shows back in 2015. Based on her Instagram as of late, it's bound to be major.

Red Bull will also be placing headlining acts in iconic New York spaces to create immersive worlds encompassing each artist's unique point of view. For instance, Rosalía will perform her inaugural headlining show in New York in the newly renovated Webster Hall, Whack will transform Rockefeller Plaza's Rainbow Room into Whack World, and Taylor will unveil her audiovisual, vogue-themed "House of Petunia" show at the Grand Ballroom of Manhattan Center.

For more info about Red Bull Music Festival, the participating artists and their show dates, and tickets, which go on sale today, go here.