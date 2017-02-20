It's been almost 23 years since we lost one of the greatest musicians of all time, but Kurt Cobain's influence on everything has managed to live on everywhere we look. Apparently that influence hasn't been lost on his only daughter, Frances Bean, either. Today, the young starlet hand-wrote her late father a very special letter in celebration of his 50th birthday.

Posting on Instagram, the 24-year-old artist and model wrote, "Today would have been your 50th birthday," before telling him, "You are loved and you are missed." She then thanks him for giving her "The GIFT of Life." The letter concludes with her valediction, where she describes herself as "Forever your daughter, Frances Bean Cobain."

I'm not crying. You're crying. Read the beautiful letter below.





