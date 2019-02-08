Kicking off the second day of women's shows at NYFW, designer Ralph Lauren, who for past couple of seasons has shifted his collection model to be see now, buy now, presented his spring 2019 collection inside Ralph's cafe uptown. Katheryn Newton, Wallis Annabelle and Karlie Kloss were just a few of the celebs sitting tableside (and wearing custom Ralph Lauren) during the show. Here's everything you need to know.

Golden Ladies

Ralph Lauren's runway shows have become synonymous with elegant gowns fit for a red carpet event. This season, the designer showed a bevy of gold pieces, but three different sequined options stood out; all with their own style: there was a slinky slip dress, a sequin cape and another maxi style with pockets on the chest.

It wouldn't be a Ralph Lauren show without the presence of the world's most in-demand models. Several recognizable faces walked the show, including Bella Hadid wearing yet another gold sequin creation.

Polo Play

Perhaps overtime one of the most iconic Ralph Lauren pieces has become the polo shirt with its inimitable logo. Taking that piece to new heights, Lauren offered up a maxi polo gown rendered in midnight black sequins.

Tailoring

Aside from all the Hollywood worthy gowns, there were plenty of pieces with classic tailoring. Take, for example, structured blazers and military style shirts.

Classic Black

The color black was overwhelmingly incorporated: sequin pants, starched cotton shirts, blazers and the aforementioned polo gown made the neutral hue feel more like a power color than an everyday basic.​

Photos courtesy of Ralph Lauren



