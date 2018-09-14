New York Fashion Week has concluded and the numbers are in: Ralph Lauren's show was officially the most engaging of all, according to analytics company ListenFirst, which tracked the social media buzz surrounding all of the events of the week. Ralph Lauren on the whole apparently garnered 4.5 million engagements across social platforms, which is reportedly more than twice that of any other brand. What's more, it includes having published the top five most engaging Instagram posts overall, all of the designer himself.

While Ralph Lauren might not be a newcomer to the scene, creating buzz around a debut collection or novel interest, these results are not totally surprising, as the American fashion house was celebrating their 50th anniversary this season with a blow-out event that was not only a show, but also a dinner and party.

Those that followed in rank after Ralph Lauren were Sherri Hill, with 1.7 million social media engagements, Tom Ford with 1.6 million, Calvin Klein with 1.4 million, and Coach at 884,619 rounding out the top five. Michael Kors, Christian Siriano, Oscar de la Renta, Savage x Fenty, and Carolina Herrera finished off the top 10.

The research took into account Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Google+ and tracked not only the post responses, but also fan growth. With Fashion Week constantly changing in terms of their inclusion of technology and ability to embrace social media, it's clear there are some unexpected front-runners of the crew — and they're interestingly enough some of the oldest and most iconic brands out there.