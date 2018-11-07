As we all anxiously bite our nails as the preliminary polling data comes in across the country, the very fate of the US hangs in the balance. Early predictions have been largely inconclusive given how many races are just too close to call making the fight for control over congress anyone's game. And while we settle in for what may be a long night, a possible omen of hope appeared late today over Washington DC.

A rainbow shines over the US Capitol as the sun sets on #ElectionDay. https://t.co/1CBxvGTYDC



(Photo: Jonathan Ernst / Reuters) pic.twitter.com/7MyGBuSiAD — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 6, 2018

Crashing down on the roof of the US Capitol, a rainbow appeared late this afternoon. A clear sign that the gay agenda is in full swing and taking direct action. The rainbow may just be the sign of hope that we have all been waiting on as we go into tonight. In the immortal words of Jennifer Lawrence, "Gay Rights!"

Regardless of how tonight transpires, the fight will be far from over. So let this rainbow serve as a reminder of what we are striving for, a fair, just, and equal society. If you want to support trans and non-binary individuals head here to see all the ways you can help out.

Photo via Getty