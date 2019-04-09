What do designers with time on their hands do? Apparently, open upscale cafes.

Last week French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus revealed he was opening up a cafe on Paris' Champs-Élysées that will serve decadent pastries. Now, in a new interview with The Guardian discussing his post-Calvin Klein plans, Raf Simons has shared that he, too, will explore the world of design-culinary crossovers.

Following his tenuous departure from Calvin Klein in December, the Belgian designer is using his newly open schedule to explore his passion for textile and furniture design. On top of his eponymous menswear line and plans to open an art foundation, Simons has collaborated with Danish textile company Kvadrat on a new furniture collection that includes original fabrics and pillows. <a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a>

"I've never officially defined myself as a fashion designer, maybe because I didn't study it" he told The Guardian of his new focus on non-wearable designs.

Related | Raf Simons Goes All American in His Calvin Klein Debut

However, instead of a standard showcase, Simons will display his new designs at Milan's upcoming Salone del Mobile design show via a concept café, which he describes in the interview as "a space for social interaction," "not a showroom," "an environment," and "a place of inspiration."

For his café-showroom space, Simons will transform several Milan homes by architect Jean Prouvé, turning "their interiors into both domestic spaces and atelier-type workshops" that will "tell the stories of the three new fabrics he has created" and presumably outfitted with espresso machines, pastry counters and soft halogen lighting.



Related | Raf Simons Will Be Honored For His Calvin Klein Quilts

"I hope it's as good as it sounds. It's so much more massive than anything we've done before" he told The Guardian.

Jacquemus is working with Parisian eatery Caviar Kaspia for the culinary side of his project, but the designer has yet to confirm details about the pastries or beverages which fans and shoppers may soon enjoy while reclining on Raf Simons original pillows.