Rachel Dolezal — the infamous former head of the Spokane, Washington NAACP branch who self-identifies as black — has now come out as bisexual. On Saturday, Dolezal posted a selfie on Instagram in honor of Pride Month, with a caption that details what being bi means to her with a message on bi visibility.

"I've always been attracted to a certain vibe and the body parts present matter less to me than the heart, soul, compatibility & chemistry. So, don't ignore or delegitimize the 'B' In LGBTQI... It's a real identity. We are here, and no one's opinion is going to make me gay or straight or not bi," she continued. "So, although I've been single & celibate for 4 years and don't plan to change that any time soon (my life is too complicated & stressful), this is my lil Pride support post to say 'press on' and 'keep being you' to the bi community & 🏳️🌈"

While only Dolezal can know whether or not she truly identifies as bisexual, people have expressed their doubts because of her claims regarding her racial identity.

In light of Rachel Dolezal declaring her bisexuality, I just want to announce that I am a boat. — Matt Rogers (@MattRogersTho) June 16, 2019

somebody said rachel dolezal came out as bi before she came out as white pic.twitter.com/aEf4mnEONr — A (@lexuhz) June 16, 2019

Rachel Dolezal... find your own life and stop APPROPRIATING!!!!!!



Black Women and the Black Community do not want you and the Bi community does not want you either 🙅🏾‍♀️🤬✋🏾🚫🗑



Own a truth that’s actually yours and not stolen from entire cultures/communities to stay relevant! pic.twitter.com/adjNZV0VNs — Chloë (@SimplyMsChloe) June 16, 2019

But as tweeter @sophomorphism points out, there is absolutely nothing wrong with Dolezal coming out as bisexual, but she definitely cannot take ownership of the identity of a black woman.

Things Rachel Dolezal can be:

• bisexual

• a clown

• verified, apparently



Things Rachel Dolezal cannot be:

• black https://t.co/ADLJARw8T0 — Wooloo Liker (@sophomorphism) June 16, 2019

