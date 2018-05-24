Since the first eight binge-worthy episodes of the new generation of Queer Eye dropped on Netflix February 7, fans around the world have been hungry for more installments of the make-better show. Now those pleas have been met; the second season of the show will drop Friday, June 15 to kick of the summer.

The show featuring Bobby Berk (interior design), Karamo Brown (culture), Tan France (fashion), Antoni Porowski (food and wine/generating internet conspiracy theories), and Jonathan Van Ness (grooming/positive affirmations/catchphrases) has been a hit for its seeming ability to bridge the blue state/red state divide under the guise of self-care and self-love.

According to a new Entertainment Weekly cover story, the new season will include 8 episodes and will continue to drop the "for the straight guy" clause of the show's 2003 iteration. While the revival's first season featured an (emotionally wrought) episode with a young gay man who needed help coming out to his family, the second season will go even further as the Fab 5 transform the lives of a woman and a trans man for the first time. Can you believe?!

