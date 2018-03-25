Anyone who's following the @QueerEye Twitter account knows what we're talking about.
Since the Netflix Original series rose to popularity, its official Twitter has gained an 83.7K+ following. Aside from tweeting out GIFs, short video clips, and outtakes from the show, the account has been teasing amazing merch that we need in our lives. Everything from welcome mats and candles to tissue boxes and mascara.
There isn't any information out there that tells us where we can get these lovely things in our clutches, but we're dreaming. For now, we'll just have to deal with being teased. Who gave them permission?
Images via Twitter