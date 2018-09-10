The Queer Eye cast worked it at the Creative Arts Emmys last night, with the show picking up trophies for Outstanding Structured Reality Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured or Competition Reality Program, and Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program. That last award is the one which hits home the most: the Fab Five have catapulted to deserved fame since Netflix premiered the reboot in 2018, and their tight friendships on and off-screen are what make the show so much fun.

Said cast members made the most of their red carpet experience last night, with Jonathan Van Ness notably wearing a sheer dress and Karamo a striking burgundy cape. They also got to hang out with Chrissy Teigen, who was there to support newly-minted EGOT winner John Legend, as well as Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn.

"This show is so important, thank you for what this Fab Five are doing to help the LGBT movement," the show's creator and executive producer David Collins commented when accepting the Outstanding Structured Reality trophy.

T A N . F R A N C E on Instagram: “With tears in my eyes, I present to you OUR FIRST EMMY! 🤯 So proud of my boys and the ENTIRE production!!” The original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy also scooped up at the Emmys back in the day, including an Outstanding Reality Show trophy at the Primetime Emmys in 2004.