Our Favorite Moments in the New Betty Who x 'Queer Eye' Music Video

"Queer Eye" season two may not be coming out until June 15th, but for now we have Betty Who and the Fab 5 serving us looks on their new music video. The MV debuts a revamp of the show's theme song, "All Things," with the Australian synth-pop singer-songwriter lending her musical chops to turn the track into something familiar yet totally new.

The video, which premiered on Thursday, is as colorful as the rainbow—to keep in theme with pride month and the show's pride month second season debut. We loved the whole thing, but here are our 5 favorite looks and moments from this teaser collab:

1. Betty Who and her disco feels

With Betty's disco-pop comes disco light-up floors—a great choice for runway meets dance floor functionality.

2. Tan France's corset

Tan France's latest fashion experiment involves a corset. He posted a photo on his Instagram of his 'fit, with the caption " Why, yes, that was a corset I was rocking in the @bettywho music video. I totally stole it from her rack of clothing! Thanks Betty 🤗" And as with everything Tan pulls together—it works.

3. Antoni's crop top... 4. and his avocado moment

It's no surprise that Antoni Porowski looks great in a crop top. What did come as a surprise is this clapback to all of his haters. Antoni's had more than his fair share of haters, especially since the show's "food and wine expert" seems to have a lot of simplistic recipes involving avocados. Well, he knows what you're saying about him, and he's embracing it.

5. The bedazzled "Queer Eye" truck

At the end of the video, the Fab 5 fly off on their brand new bedazzled truck. And, of course, it shoots magic purple glitter and dust out of its exhaust pipes.





Watch the full video below.





Image via Instagram

