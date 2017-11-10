Everyone's favorite dream girl Carly Rae Jepsen has returned to us with another objective banger and in these troubling times, we could all use some cherry-butterscotch-with-sprinkles pop.

While "Trouble in the Streets," a collaboration with Swedish production duo BC Unidos ( known for Robyn's "Dancing on My Own," Icona Pop's "I Love It"), is the most Vampire Weekend-y of all her offerings and mildly reminiscent of the 1.5x speed setting on your devices, it is nevertheless a premier Jepsen release. Queen of hits!

Listen below and revel in our goddess's goodness.

Image via Getty

