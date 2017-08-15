It feels as though it's been many moons since Céline Dion, summer's most important fashion icon, announced she was designing her own range of handbags, but we finally made it. They're here, in all of their leathery glory.

Dion appears to really have considered every occasion with the line, incorporating small cross-body bags, to backpacks to larger totes and even a briefcase-esque hold-all with prices ranging from $58 to $478. Most come with four color-ways (black, metallic nude, maroon and maroon) but there's a little bit of blue also on offer. As promised, the lining of each piece is stitched with the sound waves of Céline's voice — doesn't get much more extra than that.

"I'm excited at this opportunity to launch my collection with Nordstrom," Céline said back in June. "My collection is all about affordable luxury, and we've created beautiful designs with excellent quality, and I can't wait for everyone to discover all of this at Nordstrom."

Have a peruse through the styles below and head over to Nordstrom to shop Queen Céline's entire collection.

[h/t The Cut]

Image via Getty