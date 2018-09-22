Quay Dash Closed Out the Versace Runway

NYC rapper, Quay Dash, is on the rise and if you aren't already familiar now might be a good time to get acquainted because her track "Queen of this Shit" just closed out Versace's show at Milan Fashion Week.

Produced by PAPER Pride cover star, SOPHIE, the grinding high impact bop features Quay Dash's blistering fast bars over top rubbery squeals and visceral grunts. The auditory equivalent of showing up to the function in a full harness and latex bodysuit, "Queen of this Shit" is honestly such a power move by Versace to close out their show.

Dash's unabashed ferocity and empowering lyrics, easily lends itself to strutting down a catwalk whether it's in the ballroom floors of Harlem or the runways of Milan. Versace is only the latest step on her path to world domination.

Photography by Adam Hammad