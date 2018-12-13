Bronx rapper, Quay Dash, is steadily making a name for herself as a fresh and exciting talent rapidly rising through the ranks. Previously having worked with the now Grammy-nominated artist, SOPHIE, on "Queen of this Shit" and London's cutting-edge producer, Sega Bodega, on this year's "U.A.F.W.M," Quay Dash has consistently raised the stakes and she's only just getting started.

Her newest track produced by New Jersey beatmaker, Lord Quan, "New Bitch" shifts things into a lower gear and luxuriates in her own magnificence. Truly a "feelin' yourself" bop, Dash's fearlessness and self-confidence have been an overarching hallmark of her music and this latest track is no exception. Even little moments like "Let's face it ma/I'm a damn queen/Every man's dream" managed to feel empowering and awe-inspiring.

The first track off an upcoming project called Bedtime, 2019 promises to be Quay Dash's for the taking. Listen to "New Bitch" below:

Photo by Serena Jara