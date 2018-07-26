Public Access TV's New Music Video Features All Our Faves

Public Access TV, the New York City-based band that takes its name from the non-commercial, anything-goes side of television, just released a music video for "Shell No. 2," the song from their latest album Street Safari.

Throughout the video lead, vocalist John Eatherly, guitarist Xan Aird, bassist Max Peebles, and drummer Pete Star, among others wear conveniently shoppable pieces from Warby Parker's "Quintessentials" collection. After discovering their mutual admiration, Warby Parker and Public Access TV decided to channel their respective retro vibes into a bubbly summer music video.

Director: Chrissie Miller

Producer: Mariko Munro

DP: Charlotte Hornsby

AC: Tav Murphy

Editor: Emily Spiegelman at Modern Post

Wardrobe: Malaika Crawford