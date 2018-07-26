Public Access TV's New Music Video Features All Our Faves

Public Access TV, the New York City-based band that takes its name from the non-commercial, anything-goes side of television, just released a music video for "Shell No. 2," the song from their latest album Street Safari.
Filmed around Manhattan's East Village and inspired by The Rolling Stones' 1981 music video for "Waiting On A Friend," the video features CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist Batsheva Hey, DJ and musician Alix Brown, artist and poet Coco Gordon Moore (daughter of Sonic Youth's Kim Gordon and Thurston Moore), and The Sopranos actor Drea de Matteo.
Throughout the video lead, vocalist John Eatherly, guitarist Xan Aird, bassist Max Peebles, and drummer Pete Star, among others wear conveniently shoppable pieces from Warby Parker's "Quintessentials" collection. After discovering their mutual admiration, Warby Parker and Public Access TV decided to channel their respective retro vibes into a bubbly summer music video.
Director: Chrissie Miller
Producer: Mariko Munro
DP: Charlotte Hornsby
AC: Tav Murphy
Editor: Emily Spiegelman at Modern Post
Wardrobe: Malaika Crawford