J.W. Anderson's collection for UNIQLO just dropped in stores and online, and we do not want you to miss out on this weirdo, highbrow L.L. Bean fire. The collection draws its inspiration from British heritage classics like cable knit sweaters, tartan trenchcoats and tweeds, modernized through radical simplification and Anderson's flair for what can only be described as... minimalist whimsy? The collection has many wonderful, wooly, fall staples that won't make you look like a basic Tammy, so If you've got champagne taste on a Boone's Farm budget, you better get stepping. Winter is coming.

Splash image via UNIQLO