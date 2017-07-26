New York fashion brand Proenza Schouler's third installment of its video series with director Harley Weir takes a firm stance in support of Planned Parenthood.

A Film for Planned Parenthood of New York City features artists, activists, sex educators and models including Grimes, Hari Nef, Hanne Gaby Odiele, Benton Gates, Paloma Elsesser, Stella Tennant, Amber Valletta and Jemima Kirke speaking on the concept of femininity. The video follows Weir's other short films for Proenza - the surreal Legs Are Not Doors and her love letter to women.

"Planned Parenthood means so much to the women who work at our company," designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez said in a written statement. "And to the community Planned Parenthood serves in New York City and beyond."

Watch the mesmerizing video below:

[h/t The Cut]