Proenza Schouler designers Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez just debuted a major collaboration with beauty brand Lancôme on their Spring 2019 runway during New York Fashion Week. The two were integral to the collaboration process, citing abstract painters like Ellsworth Kelly and Carmen Herrera as their inspiration.

It was with that in mind that the designing duo worked with Lancôme's Global Creative Director Lisa Eldridge to create a capsule that's bright, bold, and perfect for the creation of a strong beauty look, day or night. Bringing them back to their design school days, McCollough told Vogue, "It's like art supplies for your face."

While the collection might have debuted with the brand's Spring 2019 collection that won't be available for purchase for nearly six months, the beauty line has officially dropped and can be shopped on Lancôme's website. There are jet black mascaras, bright red lipsticks, and nail polish in everything from hot pink to subdued nude.

Bright the collection might be, however, it's simply a complement to the natural beauty of all the models in the show, as Elson explained, "They don't want to distract from the woman's individual beauty," adding, "everybody on Instagram is Facetuned. Can't we all for one minute just look like ourselves and be unafraid of letting even what we might think of as a flaw shine through."