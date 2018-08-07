Proenza Schouler creative directors Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez focused on American handcraft in their fall 2018 collection. Inspired by the textile works of Paris-based American artist Sheila Hicks, the duo's artisanal tie-dyed velvet, leather macramé cording, and crochet knits were executed with a characteristically cool, New York perspective. In the label's fall 2018 campaign, supermodel Amber Valetta wears these texturally-rich pieces against a surreal landscape.

Photographed by Zoe Ghertner and styled by editor Camilla Nicker (who recently announced her departure from Vogue), the images portray Valetta as a traveler passing through America's creamy countryside. The contrast of imposing transmission towers and roses in full bloom complement the fresh-faced model's wistful expressions and nonchalant elegance.