Several accounts of rape and repeated abuse have arisen against famed "Drunk in Love" producer Detail (real name: Noel Fisher), who has also worked with Drake and Nicki Minaj, in addition to Beyoncé.

Pop sensations have come forward to share their own experiences with producer after two singers filed a lawsuit against the music staple. The first, Kristina Buch, alleged Fisher forced her into "vaginal/anal sex with him after recording songs on multiple occasions," even as recently as several months ago, and just last week "forcibly grabbed her by the hair, hit, and choked her" in a Malibu hotel.

Another young woman, Peyton Ackley, claims she and Fisher were treated as "sex slaves." Fisher apparently walked in on her taking a bath and forcing her into sex with him in front of another producer, as well as recording himself abusing Buch and taking nude photos while masturbating. She also says in March he "slammed her head into a wall and dragged her up a flight of stairs."

Fisher reportedly preys on vulnerable new artists under the guise of furthering their career. Bebe Rexha came forward after the lawsuit was made public, declaring something similar happened to her but she managed to get away. "Glad these women came out," she wrote. "It's scary. He tried to with me, but I literally ran out of that studio. Karma is a bitch."

Singer Jessie Reyez also commented on the situation, tweeting that six years ago Fisher also attempted assaulting her: "One night, over 6 years ago Noel 'Detail' Fisher tried this on me. I was lucky and I got out before it got to this. I didn't know what to say or who to tell. I was scared. Fear is a real thing. The girls that came out are brave as hell."

