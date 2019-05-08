Priyanka Chopra Wants to Make Skincare More Inclusive

Priyanka Chopra has consistently tried to make diversity a talking point in entertainment. And now she's pushing for change within beauty through her brand new campaign for skincare brand, Obagi. In partnership with the California-based label, the actress has launched a "global awareness initiative," called SKINCLUSION.

The primary aim of the initiative is to open up conversations around inclusivity and diversity, which are largely absent from skincare. "Most high-end, luxury products are not made for people of color, so why the hell are we buying creams for 'all skin types'?" Chopra told ELLE. "I simply couldn't figure out what to use! I would just keep mixing products and trying whatever was advertising better. That's how I got all of my information. And, if it worked for my friends, it must work for me, right? It was all trial and error. That was the biggest hindrance that I had with beauty all of my life."

That's when the actress stumbled across Obagi. After struggling with an intense amount of breakouts when she initially moved to Los Angeles, Chopra tried the brand and watched her skin reportedly "transform."



The reason, according to Chopra, is the brand's use of the Fitzpatrick scale, a numerical classification system ordinarily employed by dermatologists to determine how every skin type responds to UV light. Obagi has been using it for the past 30 years to develop its products.

"Each individual product has been tried and tested on all six Fitzpatrick skin types, as opposed to just one particular skin type. That makes you feel included," Chopra said. "It really should make other beauty brands sit up and see that what Obagi has done is revolutionary. If they have been doing it for 30 years, why is everyone else so far behind?"

Although now the global face for the brand, the actress isn't its only famous fan. Alicia Keys, Drew Barrymore, Ayesha Curry, and Sofia Carson are among the multiple celebrities who swear by its effectiveness.

"What I really hope that people take away from this campaign is that skincare can be extremely personal, and that skincare and inclusion are not 'aspirational,'" Chopra added. "It doesn't have to be an 'all skin types' product with a beautiful bottle that costs hundreds of dollars. It doesn't need to be that."

