Until now, Quantico star Priyanka Chopra has kept her engagement ring hidden away. Fans have been eager to see the rock since news broke of her abrupt engagement to Nick Jonas, who according to People had Tiffany & Co.'s Fifth Avenue flagship in Manhattan closed to pick out the perfect ring.

Last night, while out with friends in Mumbai, Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon posted a two-part selfie with Chopra. In both images, the bride to be flashes a custom cushion-cut diamond ring flanked by tapered baguettes. Considering how private Chopra has been about her engagement ring in the past, exposing it in an unexpected post may simply have been an accident.

