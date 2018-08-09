All of the models at the fantastic Saks Potts show at Copenhagen Fashion Week were absurdly attractive, as models tend to be. But one of them was actual royalty. Princess Marie-Olympia of Greece and Denmark walked the runway, strutting like, a, uh, princess.

She opened the show, which was themed around the Opening Ceremonies at the Olympics — designers Catherine Saks and Barbara Potts even titled the collection "Olympia." The princess posted a video on her Instagram story earlier today of the designers' feet in a kiddie pool, fighting off an uncharacteristic heat wave. Related | The New Royals

The 22-year-old princess, student, and socialite was recently photographed for PAPER's "New Royals" spread alongside her brothers Constantine-Alexios and Achileas-Andreas.

Photography by Rafael Rios for PAPER