There's no question Princess Nokia personifies cool, so it's only natural cult streetwear brand MadeMe tapped the New York rapper to front their AW17 campaign.

The Kim Gordon-founded label also recruited Mayan Toleado to shoot Nokia, born Destiny Frasqueri, in a series of locations (stay tuned for iconic graveyard pics). Princess Nokia follows a line of heavy-hitting MadeMe muses, including Coco Gordon Moore and Lourdes Leon. The collection has more than its fair share of late 90s/early noughties nostalgia — pleather and kilt city — and is bound to have every cool girl in a 100-mile radius of New York flocking.

Flick through the campaign below.

Images courtesy of MadeMe.

