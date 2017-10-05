Princess Nokia is a Bloody Dream as the Face of MadeMe's New Campaign
There's no question Princess Nokia personifies cool, so it's only natural cult streetwear brand MadeMe tapped the New York rapper to front their AW17 campaign.
The Kim Gordon-founded label also recruited Mayan Toleado to shoot Nokia, born Destiny Frasqueri, in a series of locations (stay tuned for iconic graveyard pics). Princess Nokia follows a line of heavy-hitting MadeMe muses, including Coco Gordon Moore and Lourdes Leon. The collection has more than its fair share of late 90s/early noughties nostalgia — pleather and kilt city — and is bound to have every cool girl in a 100-mile radius of New York flocking.
Flick through the campaign below.
Images courtesy of MadeMe.
Comments (
)