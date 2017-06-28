Princess Nokia has returned with the visuals for her song "G.O.A.T.," her first release with Rough Trade Records. Nokia co-directed the video, in which she rides around in a red three wheeler without missing a bit of her charismatic, stuttering flow, along with Milah Libin. The artist released her 1992 mixtape just last year, and recently announced a world tour beginning in June to accompany the project.

Check it "G.O.A.T." below:

