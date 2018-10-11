Princess Eugenie of York's name is steeped in royal tradition. Her full name is Eugenie Victoria Helena. Victoria like Queen Victoria, Helena like her daughter Princess Helena and Eugenie as in Victoria's granddaughter Queen Victoria Eugenie of Spain (who was the goddaughter of the Empress Eugenie of the French.

Eugenie of York is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. She was born in 1990 and is about to marry her fiancé Jack Brooksbank. The husband to be has worked in nightlife- managing the London nightspot Mahiki and he's currently an ambassador for Casamigos, the tequila brand owned by George Clooney and Rande Gerber (husband of Cindy Crawford). Yes, they will be serving Casamigos at the wedding.

Princess Eugenie as a little girl

Princess Eugenie (right) with her sister Beatrice and her mother

The wedding will be a bonanza for royal offspring lovers. There will be multiple generations of royal youngsters doing bridesmaid and page duties. The bridesmaids will be: Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, daughter of William and Catherine Savannah Phillips, daughter of hunky Peter Phillips and granddaughter of Anne, the Princess Royal. She's very sassy and has been seen putting her hand of George of Cambridge's mouth on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Isla Phillips, Savannah's younger sister. Mia Tindall, daughter of the Princess Royal's daughter Zara Phillips, an Olympic medal-winning equestrian and her husband Mike Tindall, a rugby star. Maud Windsor, daughter or Lord Frederick Windsor and his actress wife Sophie Winkelman. Frederick is the son of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. Theodora Williams, daughter of pop star Robbie Williams.

Savannah Phillips with George of Cambridge during the Trooping The Colour ceremony 2018

Charlotte of Cambridge

The pages will be: George of Cambridge, older son of William and Catherine Louis de Givenchy, son of banker Olivier de Givenchy Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, aged 14, and her brother Viscount Severn, 10, the children of the Queen's youngest son Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex will be special attendants. Of course, the maid of honor will be Eugenie's sister, Princess Beatrice of York.

Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor

James, Viscount Severn