It's almost time for another Fenty PUMA drop y'all! This season, the bad gal's taking us to Fenty University, with a sexy-fied scholastic collection of Rihanna riffs on track suits, ringer tees, chenille patches, and varsity jackets. The first drop, happening this Thursday the 28th online and at select PUMA stores will even include her coveted new ankle strap creepers which would look terrible on me but great on you - you should get them! Also... can a grown woman wear a teddy bear backpack in 2017 or... ?

Preview the first drop below of Fenty PUMA 17 below and keep your wallet handy...

Splash image via Instagram