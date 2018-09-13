Fashion
Beauty
Paper People
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
NIghtlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
Politics
Opinion
Culture
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Shop
Subscribe

Pretty Ugly: This Season's Accessories Shine in Any Setting

Shoe: Versace, Bag: Givenchy, Watch: Fendi

Photography: Jonathon Kambouris
Styling: Mia Solkin

Subscribe to Get More

You May Also Like