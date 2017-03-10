



The hardest part of old loves is looking back and moving on--regardless of the pain they might have inflicted. In the new lyric video for his track "Bloodstain," Wrabel dramatizes that sense of both regret and acceptance that motivate the song. Polaroids create a nostalgic flipbook, perfectly matched to Wrabel's winsome look back at loves had and lost--and his acceptance of the marks (and metaphorical bloodstains) they've left on his life. Watch above and lean into your own romantic marks.