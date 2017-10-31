There are many things we can be grateful to Australia for (The Veronicas, an army of un-aging surfers) but topping the list must be new alt-pop queen Vera Blue, who is undoubtably on the path to world domination.

For her latest visual offering, the accompaniment to her excellent single "Regular Touch," the songstress traveled south to New Zealand — collecting footage across mountains, plains and rivers to showcase the stunning New Zealand scenery. Blue says director Benn Jae wanted to showcase that, while an adjustment, a breakup can ultimately be an "incredibly freeing" experience.

"Benn Jae's vision of the clip was about a girl struggling with independence, self-love after heartbreak. He wanted the clip to show emotions of freedom with movement and shots of me alone in places I'd never been before," Blue says. "Like a fresh start, evoking a sense of contentment and happiness within oneself. Movement, horses, snow, water, the dancers Morgan and Rob, the foreignness of the location; they all really captured the true meaning behind the song. I think we all felt that way. It was a day I'll never forget."

Check out the stunning visual below or see Vera Blue IRL on her North American tour with Jacob Banks from November 2.