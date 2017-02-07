UNIIQU3 is gearing up to debut a brand new track this Friday at Chromat's NYFW show, and PAPER's got a sneak peek of the goods to help you get through the rest of the week.

A collaboration between QweenBeat's Byrell the Great and the queen of Jersey Club herself, "Werk Ya Bawdy" is an infectious blend of Jersey Club and ballroom with a hint of techno that feels right at home at the gym, on the dance floor or...on the runway.

"I'm excited that we brought this to life," UNIIQU3 adds. "This track is filled with playful confidence that everyone should bring once they step on the dance floor. Within the worlds of ballroom and Jersey Club, once you step in the middle of the circle it's go time."

Listen below and let's go.



