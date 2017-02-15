Zeds Dead has had a hell of a 2016. Last year saw the Canadian electronic dance music duo, made up of DC and Hooks, launch their own label and release their debut album, featuring collaborators ranging from Diplo to Rivers Cuomo to Pusha T. Now they're kicking off the new year with a brand new mix tape, Catching Z's Vol. II, where the duo embrace and celebrate some of the artists and songs that have influenced them, from Drake to the Fugees to the Antlers--and even Beethoven. Listen below and get your Wednesday morning jam on.





Full tracklist below:

Zeds Dead, "Slow Down" (ft. Jenna Pemkowski)

SPZRKT & Sango, "Loneliest Times" (Ikaz Boi Remix)

Synkro, "Inhale"

Modular Project, "Into The Woods"

Curses, "Saren Highs"

Placid, "Sequenze" (ft. Tale Of Us)

IDYLL, "Trouble"

Drake, "Madonna"

Sleep Late

Mr. Little Jeans, "The Suburbs"

Stwo, "Lovin U"

Zeds Dead, "Dimemories"

Elefant Doc, "Subways"

Echodust, "Chloe"

Ghost Loft, "Seconds"

The Antlers, "Putting the Dog to Sleep"

The Fugees, "Killing Me Softly"

Beethoven, "Moonlight Sonata"