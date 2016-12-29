After exclusively debuting a year of singles with us, emo-rap extraordinaire F. Virtue aka Will Kowall is finishing off 2016 strong with a new contemplative, Steel Tipped Dove-produced track called "Passports."

Featuring guest spots from Ceschi, Dylan Owen and indie rap legend Watsky, Kowall said he wanted "to do something special" for the final track of his forthcoming album The Things I'd Like To Tell Harry About. Meditative and measured, Kowall says the song is "about our paths in life, our roads, our journeys, our ups, downs, and our purpose," adding somewhat ominously, "if there is one." Listen below.









Photo by @orograph (Mateus Porto), Art by Oscar 1992

