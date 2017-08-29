Singer-cum-model-cum-Brookly-poster-girl and notable Friends-alum Samantha Urbani is very much back and breaking out on her own with a brand new EP, Policies of Power.

Her release from the project, a video for psychedelic single "Hints and Implications," has all the Y2K psychedelic mania we are permanently nostalgic for. Urbani pooled all her favorite literary and pop culture references to create something uniquely her own, something that sounds like no easy feat, but definitely worth it.

"The concept of the video was originally meant to be a surrealist inescapable nightmare, "A Dream Within a Dream" (my favorite Poe poem) as the songs about an impossible communication block and the ontology of interpersonal truth itself — juxtaposed with the absurdity of mundane life," Urbani says of "Hints and Implications." "I kept saying "Twilight Zone x Maya Deren x Clerks" (three of my favorite and most relatable things ever), but as the video started coming together more through the edit than the treatment, it related to the sound of the song more than the concept — New Wave x nu metal."

"We tied it into the amazing EP artwork by Brodie Kaman," she continues, "and held it up to the coloring genius of the video for Lush's first video for De Luxe & the genius Jean Paul Goude x Grace Jones images...starring my most Edward furlong self, in my mystic pizza hat."

Watch the video out below, check out her debut EP and read our full interview with Urbani here.

Image via Angela Baltra

