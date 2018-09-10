Casting Call Prabal Gurung stacked his spring 2019 runway with heavy hitters, including Joan Smalls, Presley Gerber (daughter of Cindy, brother of Kaia), Duckie Thot, Winnie Harlow, Candice Huffine, Alton Mason, Marquita Pring, Adesuwa, Dara, and all three Hadid siblings (Gigi, Bella, Anwar). The models were respectively from nearly three dozen different countries, and the casting featured diversity in gender, race, and size. It was truly, warmly, inclusive.

It’s Raining Men Gurung also used this season to launch menswear, presenting athletic-style garments in bright candy colors. Anwar wore a pink suit!

Homecoming The Nepalese-American designer was especially inspired by the southern region of Nepal. He incorporated several references to the country into the collection, including ornaments that hung off wrap skirts and takes on traditional jewelry. Our favorite look – a true stunner – was a draped dress in contrasting orange and purple fabrics, with a cut-out featuring couture-style button loops.