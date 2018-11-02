The Post Malone x Crocs design partnership is perfect, although also maybe the final proof we need that 2018 is a glitching simulation. Nonetheless, the collaboration immediately sold out after being announced yesterday, and us mere mortals are currently unable to purchase what is an undeniably comfortable but debatably stylish slide shoe designed by a rapper with numerous facial tattoos. But can Madonna, pop's long-reigning monarch, get her hands on a pair anyway? It appears yes.

Madge, who is an Instagram user of note, casually slid into Post's comments section yesterday and expressed her admiration for Malone's design skills, writing "OMG I love those. How can I get some??" Unfortunately, the collaboration had already sold out when she commented.

There is, thank God, a happy ending to this story. Malone must have been busy DM-ing Rita Ora about her Halloween costume, but whoever is in charge of the Crocs instagram account immediately responded as enthusiastically as you might expect to Madonna's request with a "QUEEN hi! DM us!" It seems likely that Madonna will be resting her feet on soft beds of rubber soon enough.

The rest of us can sign up for updates about future Post Malone x Crocs drops.

The rest of us can sign up for updates about future Post Malone x Crocs drops.

Photos via Getty