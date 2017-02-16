Paul Walker's daughter has filed a lawsuit against Porsche for covering up "damaging evidence," new court documents reveal.

The star of the Fast and Furious franchise was killed in 2013 in a crash when driver Roger Rodas lost control and hit a tree. Walker's daughter Meadow has filed a wrongful death suit against the company, claiming Porsche failed to warn consumers that the Carrera GT, the car in which Walker was riding shotgun, was both faultily manufactured and dangerously designed.

Porsche was asked to produce all evidence related to GT crashes in court, but the company allegedly attempted to "conceal" a manager's email that allegedly stated within the first two years after the Porsche Carrera GT was released, 200 of the 1,280 models were "totaled." Walker has now accused Porsche of "improperly redacting" damaging information from emails about their Carrera GTs.

The paperwork reportedly states the same manager wrote in that email that high number of GTs destroyed would be "great news to the remaining owners as the GT becomes more rare."

Jeffrey L. Milam, Meadow Walker's attorney, issued this statement: "We have learned that Porsche has hidden damaging evidence [showing] it knew its Carrera GT – the car that killed Paul Walker – was dangerous and unsafe. Porsche concealed this information from the public to protect its image and brand."

The filing says this "misconduct" should warrant a default judgment and sanctions of $52,732.



[h/t New York Daily News]

Image via Youtube