PornHub, referred to by some as "the world's best porn site" and by others as "the reason I'm not making any money with my OnlyFans account," has announced today that they've launched a $25,000 grant for college students to embark upon "a human sexuality research project."

Students have until May 1st to apply for the grant, which is sure to to translate into the horniest Honors Thesis of its graduating class.

"With this grant, Pornhub hopes to help advance important work in the field, be it technological, medical, or sociologically rooted – so long as its end goal is to bring new information into the world that can help people lead happier and healthier sex lives," Pornhub said in a press release.

Today's announcement follows a long string of fascinating marketing moves by Pornhub. In the past, they've offered to clear people's driveways with special Pornhub snow plows and offered free Premium accounts to menstruating women, as well as donating to charities for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and domestic violence.

