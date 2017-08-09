Playboi Carti Turns Prison into a Party in New "Wokeuplikethis*" Video with Lil Uzi Vert
Carti's meteoric rise has seen him become the anointed dream boi (ha) of summer '17 and is continuing his roll, releasing truly excellent videos to accompany his already hit singles.
"Wokeuplikethis*" sees the Atlanta rapper head behind bars, turning up in the yard and getting his hair done before stunting with a well-armed Lil Uzi Vert. Carti's last visual was for instant-classic "Magnolia," the track that earned him a shout-out from Hov himself and a Jimmy Kimmel appearance.
You can catch Carti next weekend at Billboard's Hot 100 Festival, but if you can't make it, get your fix below.
