Carti's meteoric rise has seen him become the anointed dream boi (ha) of summer '17 and is continuing his roll, releasing truly excellent videos to accompany his already hit singles.

"Wokeuplikethis*" sees the Atlanta rapper head behind bars, turning up in the yard and getting his hair done before stunting with a well-armed Lil Uzi Vert. Carti's last visual was for instant-classic "Magnolia," the track that earned him a shout-out from Hov himself and a Jimmy Kimmel appearance.

You can catch Carti next weekend at Billboard's Hot 100 Festival, but if you can't make it, get your fix below.